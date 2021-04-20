Sons of the Forest releaseIGI 3 2021Cities Skylines TipsWRC 10Dauntless reviewPubg reportDell AlienwareTekken 7Doom SlayerMonster Hunter Switch
Resident Evil Re:Verse

Capcom is giving fans another chance to play the Resident Evil Re: Verse beta

It's set to run April 21-22.

If you missed out on the previous two beta tests for Resident Evil Re:Verse, then we have some good news for you. Capcom has announced that it will be holding another beta test for the online multiplayer game April 21 - 22. This will very likely be the last chance to check out the game ahead of its full launch on May 7.

To be able to access the beta, you'll need to have downloaded the client on either PS4, Xbox One, or Steam. You'll also need a Capcom ID linked to the platform account you intend on playing on.

As we mentioned previously, this is the third beta to be held for Re:Verse. The first took place April 8 - 11 and the second was held April 14 - 16.

Resident Evil Re:Verse

Thanks, Siliconera.

