Capcom is discussing the future of non-numbered Resident Evil games

With Resident Evil 4's remake now available, many have wondered what will be next for Capcom. Will the Japanese company look to remake (and likely overhaul the generally less well received) Resident Evil 5, or will it instead turn its attention to the non-numbered instalments into the horror series? Many have hoped that a remake of Code Veronica would be on the cards, and this is something that has essentially been asked once again to Capcom in a recent shareholder meeting Q&A.

When asked specifically if Capcom will only be remaking the numbered entries in the Resident Evil series, the Japanese company replied: "We are carrying out discussions regarding the future expansion of this series so it can be enjoyed by a wide audience."

While this is far from a confirmation that more remakes are on the way, it does leave the door open for remakes on the non-numbered instalments in the Resident Evil series.