Capcom is confident about Resident Evil Requiem's performance and that it won't be another Monster Hunter Wilds

One of the more bizarre stories of the year is Monster Hunter Wilds, as when the action-RPG arrived earlier this year, it burst onto the scene with a whopping opening weekend that totalled eight million players and basically set the game up to be one of the biggest projects of the entire year. But then it fell off incredibly quickly and since then it has amassed a couple more million sold copies, seemingly somewhat due to the massive technical issues that have plagued the game since its quite good launch...

Of course, a release of this calibre fumbling the ball as badly as it did has led to some questioning and being concerned about Capcom's development process and whether a similar situation will impact Resident Evil Requiem when that arrives in February 2026.

Capcom has already assured its fans that this will not be the case, as in a recent financial Q&A, the Japanese company explicitly explains the following.

"Resident Evil Requiem differs from Monster Hunter Wilds in terms of gameplay, system architecture, and network features. At present, we do not anticipate similar risks. We are developing the game to provide a smooth gaming experience across a wide range of PC specifications."

While preview builds are far different to the public launch version of a game, our hands-on time with Resident Evil Requiem at Gamescom in August was a rather technically sound experience, so hopefully Capcom won't have any hiccups with what is no doubt the most anticipated title of 2026 for many.