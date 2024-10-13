Capcom is bringing Resident Evil 2 to iOS devices

HQ

Considering it was only available on a very small handful of iPhone and Apple models, it was probably not a huge surprise that Resident Evil 7: Biohazard didn't sell like hotcakes when it launched on mobile. But even with a reported 2,000 sold units a few weeks after its debut on mobile, this hasn't stopped Capcom from wanting to explore the mobile world further.

It has now been revealed that Resident Evil 2 will be the next to come to iOS systems. Specifically, only users with an iPhone 15 Pro or newer, or any iPad or Mac with an M1 chip or later, all running on iOS 17/macOS 13.0 or newer, can check out the famed survival horror title, the recent remake to be exact, all when it arrives by the end of 2024.

We don't have a firm release date to report on just yet, but the Resident Evil 4 remake did come to mobiles in December 2023, so perhaps Capcom is eyeing another December launch with this project too.

What we do know is that it will take up 22.1 GB of space on your device, will have localisation for many languages, and will have in-app purchases.