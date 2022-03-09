Cookies

Exoprimal

Capcom has unveiled the dino-slaying, exosuit-wearing Exoprimal

It looks as crazy as it sounds.

As part of tonight's State of Play broadcast, Capcom just unveiled an upcoming dinosaur-slaying, exosuit-wearing title called Exoprimal. The game seems to see various different kinds of exosuit-wearing heroes teaming up to hold back hordes of oncoming dinosaurs that are spawned in through what seems to be a portal that resembles a black hole.

Yes. It's a very strange sounding concept, but the action that was displayed in the trailer does make it look like a pretty exciting title, especially if you can team up with friends to chew through some giant lizards.

Either way, as the game was just announced, we are a little lacking on the finer details, but what we do know is that Exoprimal will be arriving on PS4 and PS5, and that it will be coming in 2023.

HQ
Exoprimal

