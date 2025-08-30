Capcom has tried to revive Dino Crisis twice, insider claims

HQ

Resident Evil has made a massive comeback in recent years through high-budget, high-quality remakes that have won over both long-time fans and new audiences — most recently with the critically acclaimed Resident Evil 4 remake. But Capcom's horror legacy doesn't end with zombies. In the late '90s, Shinji Mikami also created Dino Crisis, a survival horror series with prehistoric teeth that has since reached cult status. Fans have been loudly requesting a revival in the same careful, modernized style that Resident Evil has received.

However, trusted insider Dusk Golem recently shared some less encouraging news. While known for leaks around Resident Evil Requiem, he also revealed details about Dino Crisis' turbulent behind-the-scenes history:

"I hope Capcom eventually figures out what they want to do with Dino Crisis. For the record — and I don't believe this is new info — there have been a couple attempts in the last decade to remake Dino Crisis. The first was by Capcom Vancouver before they were shut down (I still have some of the leaked materials on my hard drive, actually). The second attempt came a few years ago but just wasn't turning out good, so it got scrapped. I hope they one day figure out how they want to move forward with Dino Crisis and finally get it past prototyping stages."

If the leaks are accurate, Capcom has already tried at least twice to breathe new life into the franchise, only for both projects to collapse before reaching completion. One was in the hands of the now-defunct Capcom Vancouver, while another effort reportedly died in the early design phase. Interestingly, new Dino Crisis merchandise has also surfaced recently — fueling speculation that Capcom hasn't forgotten about Regina and her dino-stalking adventures. Whether this hints at future plans or is simply nostalgia marketing remains unclear.

Would you like to see a brand-new Dino Crisis — or would a faithful remake be enough?