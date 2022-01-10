HQ

One of the most famous and popular fighting game series, Street Fighter, is welcoming its 35th birthday on August 12, 2022 (The first title was released back in 1987, in Japan). In order to mark the occasion, Capcom has revealed the 35th anniversary logo for Street Fighter.

Captioned with "Cheers to 35 years of epic fights, fireballs and iconic rivalries!", the company posted the image on Twitter, which you can find below. According to the publisher, the next Street Fighter project should be announced this year (thanks, gematsu), as for what it is going to be, the 6th core game or a special edition to celebrate the anniversary, or something else? ​That remains to be seen.

What kind of celebration would you like to see Capcom hold for Street Fighter series?