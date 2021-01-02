Capcom has released several concept art images for Monster Hunter Rise

You're watching Advertisements

One of the most anticipated games in 2021 no doubt is Monster Hunter Rise. The action game is scheduled to release in spring, which isn't exactly too far away from now. In order to keep it hype, the developer Capcom has been giving us all sorts of different details, for example the gameplay clip that shows the traversal mechanics and the introduction video for two new weapons.

But there's more. Capcom has been providing us with some lovely concept art images as well, showing us key characters. We've seen the blacksmith, the chef, the quest maiden, and even a cute little scouting pal Cohoot.

Check some of the images below or the official Twitter for more. Which one is your favourite so far?

Monster Hunter Rise is set to launch on Nintendo Switch exclusively on March 26.

Hamon the Blacksmith

Our personal favourite: Cohoot, the scouting pal

Fugen the Elder, village leader

Hinoa the Quest Maiden