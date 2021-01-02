Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
Monster Hunter Rise

Capcom has released several concept art images for Monster Hunter Rise

The Switch exclusive is also releasing relatively soon, on March 26.

One of the most anticipated games in 2021 no doubt is Monster Hunter Rise. The action game is scheduled to release in spring, which isn't exactly too far away from now. In order to keep it hype, the developer Capcom has been giving us all sorts of different details, for example the gameplay clip that shows the traversal mechanics and the introduction video for two new weapons.

But there's more. Capcom has been providing us with some lovely concept art images as well, showing us key characters. We've seen the blacksmith, the chef, the quest maiden, and even a cute little scouting pal Cohoot.

Check some of the images below or the official Twitter for more. Which one is your favourite so far?

Monster Hunter Rise is set to launch on Nintendo Switch exclusively on March 26.

Monster Hunter Rise
Hamon the Blacksmith
Monster Hunter Rise
Our personal favourite: Cohoot, the scouting pal
Monster Hunter Rise
Fugen the Elder, village leader
Monster Hunter Rise
Hinoa the Quest Maiden
Monster Hunter Rise
Yomogi the Chef

