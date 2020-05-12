Capcom has plenty of unannounced major games prepared

You watching Advertisements

Capcom shared it's financial results for the fiscal year of 2019 early this morning, and the industry giant had plenty of impressive and interesting things to reveal. In the latter category, we find the fact that Capcom says it will release "multiple major new titles" during this fiscal year, which ends on March 31 2021. And the company really seems to mean it, as they expect to sell no less than 28 million games during this time, which is more than it has ever sold (last year - which was very good - they reached 25,3 million as a comparison).

Capcom also says Monster Hunter World has now sold 15,5 million units (its most selling game ever) and Resident Evil 3 is doing well with 2,5 million sold games. We don't know what Capcom will release to reach 28 million sold games, but we willingly admit we are curious as Capcom has been awesome lately. We suspect Resident Evil 8 might be one of those games, but other than that? A new Monster Hunter for the next generation?

What do you think and hope for?

