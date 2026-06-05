Capcom has "other unannounced titles" planned for this fiscal year

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Since Resident Evil Requiem launched at the end of February, technically the game isn't part of Capcom's earnings for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2027. The game came out too early, which is why the millions of copies it moved in March 2026 attribute to the last fiscal cycle.

This means that as it stands, both Pragmata and Onimusha: Way of the Sword are set to be the Japanese company's big sales drivers for this ongoing fiscal year, with Pragmata becoming a two-million seller after a couple of weeks, and Onimusha set to launch in September.

But there is more in store from Capcom. In a recent financial results Q&A, Capcom spoke about its forecasts for this fiscal year, noting that the Street Fighter movie isn't being taken into account as of yet, but that it does have "other unannounced titles" in the pipeline.

It's unclear what these will be, but there are tons of rumours of another Resident Evil remake, and we know that Capcom likes to launch these games in late-winter/early-spring, so perhaps we should be keeping an eye out for an announcement at one of the imminent showcases... Otherwise, we do know that Monster Hunter Wilds and Resident Evil Requiem are due DLCs, but these hardly fall under the unannounced titles categories.

What do you hope Capcom has in the works?