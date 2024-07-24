Capcom has not forgotten about the Mega Man series

HQ

There are few characters with a legacy to rival Capcom's Mega Man, but despite his unique position in the gaming world, it's been a long time since a new instalment in the franchise was launched.

The fact that fans have been clamouring for more from 'The Blue Bomber' is nothing new, but now even shareholders of the Japanese gaming company have begun to make enquiries about the future of the game series.

During a recent investment meeting (thanks, VGC), one person reportedly asked Capcom management if they have any plans for the sequel, and the answer was that the game creator is constantly looking into the possibility of making more games starring the character:

"Mega Man is one of our highly valued IPs, and we are considering how to create games for it on an ongoing basis."

The last game to launch with our blue platforming hero was Mega Man 11, and it was released almost six years ago, on the 2nd of October 2018. We at Gamereactor finally think it's time for a new Mega Man adventure, and it should have been released yesterday.