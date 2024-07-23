Capcom has no plans to end physical media sales

HQ

We live in an unprecedented gaming age, nowadays. Never before have we had to deal with the concept of our games not really being ours, as when we buy them digitally a publisher can effectively swipe them from us if needed.

This leads a lot of gamers to stick to physical media when they can, but some companies are starting to shy away from physical releases. Luckily, Capcom isn't one of them, as in an officially published Q&A, the Street Fighter and Resident Evil developer revealed that it would be sticking with physical media.

"Given that a significant number of end users demand physical games we currently do not

expect to eliminate physical products," Capcom responded when asked about a potential departure from physical media.

Do you buy games physically or digitally?