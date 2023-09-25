Capcom has no interest in being acquired by Microsoft

HQ

Capcom is not interested in being acquired or acquiring any new studios, as it seems to be quite satisfied with how it is running and the success it has had in recent memory.

In an interview with Bloomberg, Capcom COO Haruhito Tsujimoto was asked about the company's opinion on acquisitions. Tsujimoto had the following to say:

"I think there have been many merger and acquisition talks in the game industry. There was once a time we were a target, but rather than acquiring an outside company, we prefer organic growth."

Tsujimoto went on to explain that it is more important to develop the resources available in-house rather than rely on external partners primarily. He was then asked about whether Capcom would consider being acquired by a massive player like Microsoft, to which he said:

"I would gracefully decline the offer, because I believe it would be better if we were equal partners."

Capcom continues to be successful and has managed to hit ten consecutive years of growth. It also delivers a consistent quality in its recent games, with fans adoring the latest Resident Evil and Street Fighter entries.