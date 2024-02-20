Capcom has high expectations for Dragon's Dogma 2

HQ

Dragon's Dogma 2 is one of the most highly anticipated games coming out this spring, and it seems Capcom has big expectations for the new RPG. In a recent financial earnings Q&A, Capcom revealed that it believes Dragon's Dogma 2 can sell a lot of copies.

When asked how many the company expected to sell, the answer read as follows: "We do not disclose sales targets for individual titles, but we have been communicating that we consider this game to be in the million-selling class."

We'd be quite surprised if a game like Dragon's Dogma 2 didn't manage to sell a million, considering how much people liked the first game and the new interest in these sorts of RPGs thanks to Elden Ring and FromSoftware's other titles.

If there's something that does stand in the way of Dragon's Dogma 2 being a major success, though, it is the fact it's Capcom's first $70 game. It might not even be the last at that price point. In the same document, Capcom said: "Industrywide development costs are rising, and we are considering a price review as one option. Ultimately, we intend to take a thoughtful approach in pricing our games while ascertaining user feedback."

