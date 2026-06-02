Capcom has considered setting a Resident Evil game in Japan

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Despite being two of the most famous game series of all-time, two rival franchises created by Japanese developers, Silent Hill and Resident Evil had never really explored a Japanese setting before. This changed recently when Silent Hill f landed for the former series, but as per the latter, Capcom still hasn't brought the iconic Resident Evil saga to the shores of Japan from a setting premise.

However, this is something that Capcom has explored and played around with internally, as in an interview with Japanese publication Futaman (as noticed by VGC), producer Masato Kumazawa explains the team has in fact had conversations about making this a reality.

"I think a Japanese setting is something every Japanese Resident Evil fan has thought about, and I've also considered it myself. Since the development team is primarily based in Japan, I think every member has given it some thought. While Japan hasn't appeared as a game setting so far, it might make an appearance at some point in the future."

This is certainly a plausible idea today, as Capcom has been experimenting more and more with the Resident Evil formula, be this offering more claustrophobic first-person horror as of Resident Evil VII: Biohazard, but also in the form of looking to explore narrative with its aging characters, as we have seen both Chris Redfield and Leon S. Kennedy with plenty of wrinkles following recent chapters in the saga.

Would you play a Resident Evil game set in Japan?