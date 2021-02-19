Capcom has a trio of Monster Hunter streams scheduled for March

You're watching Advertisements

Ahead of Monster Hunter Rise's release next month, Capcom is hosting three live streams dedicated to the popular creature slaying franchise. These will focus on both Rise and also the upcoming Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin.

Starting on March 8, there will be a Monster Hunter Digital Event and this will be directly followed by a pretty juicy sounding stream on March 9 that includes new Monster Hunter Rise gameplay. Finally, a Community Live Stream will be hosted on March 11 and will round out the series of events.

For those that are interested in the Q&A, game director Yasunori Ichinose is now taking questions on Twitter. All you need to do is reply with your question to the following tweet.

Thanks, Nintendo Life.