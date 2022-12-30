Capcom Giving Fans a Chance to Have Their Say in New Survey

HQ

As 2022 draws to a close, a lot of gaming companies are planning out how they're going to try and dominate their corner of the market in 2023. Capcom is asking their fanbase to help out in this endeavour, as they is asking you to complete a short survey about the games you play.

There's not too much out of the ordinary in this survey, as Capcom asks about age, country, and the consoles you own. Then, there's a few questions about the Capcom franchises you play, what you're looking forward to most, and how you buy games.

There are some titles referenced in the survey which have piqued the interest of those who have taken it, including Mega Man Battle Network Legacy, Dragon's Dogma 2, and the Resident Evil 4 Remake. This seems to re-confirm a 2023 planned release date for these titles.

Already, it has been reported that work on Dragon's Dogma 2 is going well, so perhaps 2023 will be an even better year for Capcom than 2022 has been, especially with the highly anticipated RPG and a few other big hitters like Street Fighter 6 coming out.