Capcom Fighting Collection 2 shown in new trailer

On May 16, we will get to fight under the guidance of Capcom again. That's when they're releasing Capcom Fighting Collection 2, which, just like its predecessor, focuses on somewhat lesser-known games from the company's long fighting history.

This means that there won't be eleventy billion versions of Street Fighter, but a rather diverse collection containing both 2D and 3D fighting. Here's the full list:



Capcom vs SNK



Capcom vs SNK 2



Capcom Fighting Evolution



Street Fighter Alpha 3 Upper



Plasma Sword: Nightmare of Bilstein



Power Stone



Power Stone 2



Project Justice



The collection is available for pre-order on all formats, and to refresh your memory, they've also released a new trailer reminding you that it's almost time for the premiere, complete with some gameplay and features. Check it out below.