Capcom explains Jill Valentine's new look in Resident Evil 3

The Resident Evil 3 remake is ready to return next month with what looks like a really promising reinterpretation of the popular Capcom horror threequel. There is, however, one aspect that has greatly divided fans and it's Jill Valentine, the protagonist of this terrifying third episode, and her new look.

In a recent interview with print mag Edge, Capcom's producer Peter Fabiano explained why the team decided to change her look, and apparently the choice depended mainly on the photorealist approach taken by this series of remakes:

"But with this game, everything is on a photorealistic level; it's more of a believable atmosphere we're trying to create. We want to have a Jill that fit in that but still stayed true to her original personality and essence. And that's really how we came about the new Jill."

We don't know if his answer will please fans, but it seems a plausible motivation. As for Resident Evil 3, you can read our latest impressions on the game, and also our hands-on with the asymmetric multiplayer part of the game, Resident Evil Resistance, which is also coming out on April 3.

Thanks, GamesRadar.