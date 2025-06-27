Capcom explains its approach to Leon S. Kennedy in Resident Evil Requiem

HQ

When Capcom lifted the curtain on Resident Evil Requiem back at Summer Game Fest, it revealed that the protagonist will be (at least in part) Grace Ashcroft and not Leon S. Kennedy (entirely) like some prior rumours had suggested. While many seem absolutely enticed by RE9, there are many that are curious why Leon wasn't given complete control.

As part of the Capcom Spotlight that happened at an ungodly hour last night, many developers appeared on a Creator's Message video where they discussed several parts of the horror sequel and why the decision was to go down certain routes... including how Leon fits into the wider whole.

As per director Koshi Nakanishi, we're told: "We always thought about making Leon the protagonist, but making a horror game based around him is difficult. He wouldn't jump at something like a bucket falling. No one wants to see Leon scared by every little thing. So he's actually quite a bad match for horror."

Essentially, following surviving Raccoon City and Salazar Castle, and so much more, Leon has become a desensitised badass, making him an inconvenient choice for a horror lead, as he would likely just roundhouse kick any monster that stepped in his path.

Still, would you like to see Leon as the one and only man for the job in RE9?