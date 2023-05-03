Capcom expects to sell 10 million Street Fighter 6 copies

HQ

Capcom turns 40 this 2023, and the company is living in an era of great success and a promising future. Resident Evil, Monster Hunter... Capcom's IPs continue to sell after every release, and president Haruhiro Tsujimoto spoke to Famitsu about its shift towards digital sales, expansions to existing titles and the outlook for the global market.

But right now the company's focus is on its next fighting game, Street Fighter 6, due out on June 2. With this new instalment, Capcom is hoping to even better the track record of Street Fighter V, which has sold 7 million copies since its release in 2016. With SF6, the figure to beat is 10 million.

"Street Fighter V has already sold over 7 million copies, so if we can make use of our digital sales experience, we should be able to aim for 10 million copies with the next game. That's why we're trying to do everything we couldn't do before with Street Fighter 6 - that's why we're where we are today."

What do you think, can Street Fighter 6 reach 10 million copies in its entire lifecycle?