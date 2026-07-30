Capcom estimates 95% of its game sales will be digital within a year

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While there are many reasons to be outraged about PlayStation's decision to stop producing physical discs for new PlayStation games after 2028, the choice comes following a very, very clear consumer trend. Fans are buying an increasing amount of digital games, no doubt due to the convenience associated with the medium, so many in fact physical is a fraction of what it used to be.

This is confirmed by Capcom, who in a recent financial report, revealed its overall game sales are now more than 93% digital. This is in large part aided by the PC platform, which is almost entirely digital at this point, but the console data does significantly favour the digital medium too.

Capcom also expects this trend to continue, with expectations for digital games to fill around 95% of all game sales within the next year, something which will only be exacerbated further when PlayStation becomes an all-digital platform.

The one other caveat to note is Capcom regards the Switch 2's Game-Key Card releases as a digital sale and not a physical one, so while there is a physical element to the medium, Capcom doesn't categorise alongside pure cartridges and discs.

Still, as it is, Capcom's last quarter brought in 93.3% digital sales, with the remaining 6.7% likely being all on console.