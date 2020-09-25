Capcom details Resident Evil Village on PS4 and Xbox One

You're watching Advertisements

Although the online edition of Tokyo Game Show isn't over yet, Capcom has already confirmed half of the latest rumours surrounding Resident Evil Village (VIII) and its potential release on more platforms.

Reliable Capcom leaker Dusk Golem had claimed that the new entry, for now officially announced for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC, would also launch on current-gen systems. The insider even added that both RE8 and the remakes of Resident Evil 2 and 3 would also land on the Nintendo Switch via cloud gaming, something that Capcom already made possible with RE7: Biohazard in Japan.

That latter prediction didn't realise itself during Capcom's showcase at Tokyo Game Show Online 2020 today, but the former did. After showing RE8's second trailer once again, and after having the devs talk about the story and design of the new entry, its producer has indeed mentioned that they're working on adapting Resident Evil VIII for both the PS4 and Xbox One.

However, we've already been warned about the difficulties of making it work properly on current-gen hardware, so it remains to be seen how and when this adapted version will release.

Today has offered a first quick look at Capcom's next-gen survival horror, but the Osaka-based company is readying an hour-and-a-half special presentation, exclusively dedicated to Resident Evil Village, which will air tomorrow, on September 26, on its official channels.