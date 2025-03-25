Capcom details new content for Monster Hunter: Wilds, including a new monster and the Grand Hub

HQ

Capcom has announced the details regarding the first title update for Monster Hunter: Wilds, which will add new free content on April 4 for all players. The star of the show will be, as we already knew, the Mizutsune, a returning monster from the series that will appear for players ranked HR 21 or above. With it, new gear for your hunter and Palico will come, as well as the possibility of hunting an eight-star Tempered Mizutsune.

For skilled players ranked HR 50 or above, a Tempered Rey Dau quest will be available for limited time on April 30, while a new quest will appear on April 4 allowing you to hunt Zoh Shia (the final boss) again. And, for some reason, you will be able to change the outfit of Alma.

However, perhaps the biggest surprise is the inclusion of a new zone called the Grand Hub, a social space where hunters will be able to interact and communicate, something that was conspicuously missing from the launch version of the game. Here, players ranked HR16 or above will be able to enjoy meals cooked by Palicos (finally!), take part in arm wrestles, and even play a new mini-game, Barrel Bowling.

Another great return are the Arena Quests, where two hunters can try to hunt the monster as fast as possible using predetermined equipment. Be on the look for new limited-time Event Quests, where you can earn pendants, as well as the Festival of Accord: Blossomdance, between April 23 and May 7, where the décor of the Grand Hub will change and you can obtain limited equipment and camp decorations.

A new title update will release in the summer, which a new monster teased (looks like the Lagiacrus) while an earlier update on May will bring a collaboration with a Capcom game and other features.