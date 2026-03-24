Capcom details how they will use AI in game development going forward

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Now Capcom is also weighing in on the discussion about the use of AI in game development. Japanese outlet Game*Spark (via Automaton) reports that the company has chosen to clarify how it plans to use the technology going forward during a presentation to its shareholders.

They state that people will continue to develop the company's games, but that they will use AI to streamline development:

"Our company will not be implementing any AI-generated assets into our video game content. On the other hand, going forward, we plan to actively utilize this technology in order to improve efficiency and productivity of game development. That is why we are currently testing out various methods of usage across our departments, including graphics, sound, and programming."

Considering how acclaimed, entertaining, and best-selling Capcom's games have generally been over the past five to ten years, it's perhaps not so surprising that Capcom isn't particularly interested in shaking things up too much. What's your take on this? Does this seem like a good and reasonable approach to AI in game development?