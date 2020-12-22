Capcom demonstrates Ghost 'n Goblins Resurrection gameplay

You're watching Advertisements

One of the surprises during The Game Awards, was Capcom's announcement of Ghost 'n Goblins Resurrection. A complete reboot of the classic series which seems to keep everything we loved about the original (like running around in our underwear while avoiding goblins), but packaged in fresh graphics.

Now, Capcom has given us a gameplay taste of things to come in the latest episode of Capcom TV. It's entirely in Japanese, but it doesn't really mean a whole lot in this specific case. Check it out yourself over here.

Thanks GamingBolt