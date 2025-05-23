Capcom continues streak of annual record-breaking profits, and expects similar results this year

HQ

To say that Capcom has been on a hot streak as of the last few years is an understatement. The Japanese video game maker continues to succeed and deliver win-after-win, and this bleeds into the company's finances which have been smashing records, year-after-year for eight years now. Capcom's stock is high, and it's in part down to high quality games arriving at a good rate.

Speaking about this, in a recent financial report presentation, the same one where Capcom revealed record-high profits once more, it was stated by the company that they expect these record-breaking highs to continue for both 2026 and 2027 too. While Capcom already has a few big projects in the works that will help it achieve this, like Onimusha: Way of the Sword, it also has a handful of long-rumoured projects in the pipeline that will no doubt be massive sales drivers.

Considering we had a new Monster Hunter game at the start of the year, Dragon's Dogma 2 in 2024, and Street Fighter 6 in 2023, and with the next Onimusha planned for 2026, does this financial report suggest that the 2027 fiscal year will be the year that we meet Resident Evil 9? That's unclear and as expected Capcom never mentions anything explicitly, but to continue to post record profits it must have some big projects in the works, and no doubt RE9 is one of them... and near.