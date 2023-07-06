Capcom considers making more Mega Man games

HQ

Even though Resident Evil and Monster Hunter are Capcom's best-selling franchises, a lot of people would probably still consider Mega Man to be their mascot. But we haven't seen the Blue Bomber in any new adventure for a long time, and when he does return - it's mostly in retro collections.

Fortunately, Capcom hasn't forgotten about him and is currently "considering how to approach" new games in the franchise. In a recent Q&A session with Capcom shareholders, the company got the question about the future for Mega Man and replied:

"Including Mega Man 11, the latest entry in the franchise, Mega Man is one of Capcom's historic IPs and is loved by fans, and as such we want to take care in how we develop the series. We are considering how to approach the production of new entries in the series, which requires numerous factors, including the development of a solid concept, ideas and gameplay, etc."

Considering how brilliantly Capcom have handled their other classic brands during the last couple of years, it will be really interesting to see what they come up with for Mega Man.

Thanks https://www.videogameschronicle.com/news/capcom-is-considering-how-to-approach-making-new-mega-man-games/