Capcom considering extending Monster Hunter Wilds open beta for additional 24 hours after PSN outage

The global outage of PlayStation Network, down for over 24 hours, left many PlayStation 5 users unable to play the limited-time Monster Hunter Wilds open beta, which only lasted this weekend, and will end at 03:59 AM on Monday, February 10 (Central European Time, one hour less in the UK).

That will still be the case. However, due to this unforeseen circumstances, Capcom has announced that they will extend the open beta period for 24 extra hours. Or at least, "are considering". However, it seems that it will not be an extension of this weekend's beta, but rather additional 24 hours at a future date. "Exact details and timing are TBD, so please stay tuned".

Good news is that the beta was already scheduled to have a second session, next weekend between February 14-17. Maybe Capcom decides to add one more day that weekend, but we will stay tuned. Many fans are still complaining about Sony's apology and compensation after the huge outage. The Monster Hunter Wilds open beta does not require PS Plus (nor Xbox Game Pass Core, for that matter) to play online.