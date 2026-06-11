Capcom confirms: The Veronica remake is played from a third-person perspective

One of the most persistent rumors of late has finally been officially confirmed. At Summer Games Fest last week, a remake of Resident Evil: Code Veronica was announced. The title drops the "Code" and will instead just be called Resident Evil Veronica. The trailer was absolutely stunning but also left some fans with a big question mark since it was shown from a first-person perspective.

Now, however, Capcom has clarified the matter, stating that it will be a horror adventure set in a third-person perspective. The game's producer, Yoshiaki Hirabayashi, said during a Q&A session that took place after the reveal that "this game will be a third-person game."

During this Q&A session, which IGN participated in, there was also a question about what differences the remake will offer compared to the original. Hirabayashi said he couldn't share too many details but added;

"However, the team behind this remake is the same team that handled the Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 4 remakes. So if you looked at the past remakes that this team has created, you can probably sense a certain mindset that we have when we make a game, and that mindset includes preserving those iconic and key aspects of the title. So again, if you look at our work, you can probably get kind of a good sense of what kind of approach we're taking here, and maybe you can imagine what that might look like for this remake."

Resident Evil Veronica will be released in 2027 for PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S/X, and Switch 2.