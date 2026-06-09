Capcom confirms that Onimusha: Way of the Sword is also coming to Nintendo Switch 2

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It was just a week ago that we learnt the release date for Onimusha: Way of the Sword, the latest instalment in the hack-and-slash action series starring Miyamoto Musashi. But Capcom had yet to confirm whether this title would also be coming to the Nintendo console, or whether it would be the sole exception in its prolific catalogue of 12,026 titles. It turns out they were simply waiting for the right moment to reveal it.

Now the June Nintendo Direct has arrived, and Onimusha: Way of the Sword has been one of the first titles to be confirmed, alongside the two Dragon's Dogma instalments, which will also be coming to Nintendo Switch 2 at launch on 25 September. If you want to know just how high this title is aiming, don't miss our impressions, nor the demo currently available on PS5.