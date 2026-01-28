Capcom confirms lack of open world in Resident Evil Requiem

HQ

Capcom has kept cards close to their chest with the upcoming Resident Evil Requiem, and only recently confirmed, finally, that Leon is indeed in the game and a central protagonist. But then there was that rumor that either parts of the game, or perhaps even large sections, would feature some kind of open world.

That rumor can be put to rest, because in an interview with Game Informer, director Koshi Nakanishi said this:

"[The development team] did just want to make clear one point. They've seen some speculation of whether there's any open world elements in the game, and they just want to set the record straight that this isn't an open world game."

Whether there are aspects of an open world, like there were in Resident Evil Village, we don't know, but there are certainly no large open expanses in the traditional sense.

In other news, we recently played a good chunk, and you can read all about it here.