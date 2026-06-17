Capcom confirms Gamescom 2026 appearance, Onimusha and Mega Man to be present

HQ

Following the dissolution of E3, Gamescom has effectively become the king of video game conventions, with the annual trip to Cologne, Germany being the place where many of the biggest names come together to celebrate all things in this industry.

To this end, after both Nintendo and Ubisoft confirmed they would be on-site at Gamescom 2026, now Capcom has followed suit and revealed it will be present in Hall 9 of the Koelnmesse.

As for what Capcom will be bringing to the table, the publisher will be offering up Onimusha: Way of the Sword, Mega Man: Dual Override, Street Fighter 6, and Dragon's Dogma 2. It's likely that the latter two will particularly focus on new fighters (Tifa, perhaps?) and the Switch 2 edition of the game and the new expansion, respectively.

Will you be attending Gamescom this August?