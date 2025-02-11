Capcom confirms Devil May Cry anime to premiere on Netflix on 3 April

HQ

We've been following every step of Adi Shankar and his Devil May Cry anime project for a long time now. We knew it would be released in the spring, we'd seen its opening sequence... All we needed was a definite date. And now we have it.

Devil May Cry, a Studio Mir production, will premiere on Netflix worldwide on 3 April 2025. Capcom themselves, owners of the license, have given the date along with the official poster for the series, which you can see below.

Will you be watching Devil May Cry from April on Netflix?