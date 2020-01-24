Capcom celebrates Monster Hunter: World's 2-year anniversary

Capcom's epic monster-hunting adventure, aptly titled Monster Hunter: World, is celebrating its two-year anniversary now through February 13 with an event featuring limited quests, new content and new rewards as well as in-game bonuses for those wanting to join in on the fun.

The Astera Appreciation Fest is, this time, accompanied by the Seliana Grand Appreciation Fest, the latter of which requires players to own a copy of Monster Hunter World: Iceborne. Sound interesting? Check out the official event page here.