Capcom bins Monster Hunter: Wilds seminar focussed on performance

Despite an immensely strong launch, Capcom's Monster Hunter: Wilds has seen a significant decline in interest, so much so that after just a few days it shipped a whopping eight million copies and then took weeks to add a further two million to that count. The strange part about the interest surrounding Wilds is also that the game has seemingly become worse over the months, with many fans reporting performance issues with the game, particularly on PC where frame rate drops and even crashes have been observed.

Needless to say, considering the recent response to the game, which as of writing has an Overwhelmingly Negative recent reviews rating on Steam, Capcom has decided that now is not the time for a seminar called "Making Monster Hunter: Wilds run smoothly! Everything you need to know about optimisation".

The lecture was expected to be offered during Japan's Computer Entertainment Developers Conference later this month, but it has since been scrubbed from the schedule, showing that Capcom no longer intends to host the panel, as per Automaton.

Capcom hasn't specifically mentioned why it is departing the show, but a reasonable assumption is that amid turbulent waters this is far from a good call, especially since the developer recently put out a statement affirming it was aware of the game's poor performance.

Have you encountered issues with Monster Hunter: Wilds recently?