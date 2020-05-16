Cookies

Capcom Arcade Stadium trademarked in Europe

It sounds like Capcom is cooking up something arcade-focused after a new trademark hinted at a project in the works.

We recently reported that Capcom is planning on releasing several new major and yet unannounced games before April 1, 2021. And one of them might have just been revealed. That's because Capcom has trademarked something called Capcom Arcade Stadium in Europe.

We have no clue what it is, but Capcom hasn't been a stranger to re-releasing collections of their old arcade classics. Judging from the title Capcom Arcade Stadium, it does sounds like it might be something like that. What do you think?

