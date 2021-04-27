Capcom Arcade Stadium is releasing on PC, PS4, and Xbox One on May 25

You're watching Advertisements

Releasing on Switch earlier this year was Capcom Arcade Stadium, a collection filled with arcade classics from one of gaming's most recognisable publishers. It provided a great way to relive a whole bunch of retro games, but it was only limited to the Switch. That will soon no longer be the case, however, as Capcom has just revealed it will be launching May 25 on PC, PS4, and Xbox One.

Along with its arrival on more platforms, the collection will also be receiving a few new additions. A new 'Invincibility' mode is releasing on the same date as these new versions, and this will allow players to delve into any game without the threat of death. In addition to this, a new 10-track mini-album is also releasing on Steam that contains exerts from the collection's soundtrack. There's the option to either purchase tracks separately or the album as a whole.

You can check out our Switch review of Capcom Arcade Stadium here.