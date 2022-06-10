Cookies

Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium

Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium offers plenty of retro love

It'll launch this July.

Capcom Arcade Stadium was released last year, and there was clearly a demand for this, as they announced a new collection during the Summer Games Fest yesterday. Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium includes 32 classics (that can be bought separately or all at once), and people who own the last collection will get some bonuses in the game as well.

Here is the full list of what to expect, as well as a trailer. We are especially looking forward to Saturday Night Slam Masters, Mega Man 2 - The Power Fighters and Black Tiger. Is there anything in particular you are looking forward to?


  • 1943 Kai - Midway Kaisen

  • A.K.A. Block Block

  • A.K.A. Knights of the Round

  • A.K.A. Magic Sword

  • A.K.A. The King of Dragons

  • A.K.A. Vampire Savior - The Lord Of Vampire

  • Black Tiger

  • Capcom Sports Club

  • Darkstalkers - The Night Warriors

  • Eco Fighters

  • Gan Sumoku

  • Hissatsu Buraiken

  • Hyper Dyne Side Arms

  • Hyper Street Fighter II - The Anniversary Edition -

  • Last Duel

  • Mega Man 2 - The Power Fighters

  • Mega Man - The Power Battle

  • Night Warriors - Darkstalkers' Revenge

  • Pnickies

  • Rally 2011 Led Storm

  • Saturday Night Slam Masters

  • Savage Bees

  • Sonson

  • Street Fighter

  • Street Fighter Alpha 2

  • Street Fighter Alpha 3

  • Street Fighter Alpha - Warriors' Dreams

  • Super Gem Fighter - Mini Mix

  • Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo

  • The Speed Rumbler

  • Three Wonders

  • Tiger Road

HQ
