Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium offers plenty of retro love

Capcom Arcade Stadium was released last year, and there was clearly a demand for this, as they announced a new collection during the Summer Games Fest yesterday. Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium includes 32 classics (that can be bought separately or all at once), and people who own the last collection will get some bonuses in the game as well.

Here is the full list of what to expect, as well as a trailer. We are especially looking forward to Saturday Night Slam Masters, Mega Man 2 - The Power Fighters and Black Tiger. Is there anything in particular you are looking forward to?



1943 Kai - Midway Kaisen



A.K.A. Block Block



A.K.A. Knights of the Round



A.K.A. Magic Sword



A.K.A. The King of Dragons



A.K.A. Vampire Savior - The Lord Of Vampire



Black Tiger



Capcom Sports Club



Darkstalkers - The Night Warriors



Eco Fighters



Gan Sumoku



Hissatsu Buraiken



Hyper Dyne Side Arms



Hyper Street Fighter II - The Anniversary Edition -



Last Duel



Mega Man 2 - The Power Fighters



Mega Man - The Power Battle



Night Warriors - Darkstalkers' Revenge



Pnickies



Rally 2011 Led Storm



Saturday Night Slam Masters



Savage Bees



Sonson



Street Fighter



Street Fighter Alpha 2



Street Fighter Alpha 3



Street Fighter Alpha - Warriors' Dreams



Super Gem Fighter - Mini Mix



Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo



The Speed Rumbler



Three Wonders



Tiger Road

