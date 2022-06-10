Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium offers plenty of retro love
It'll launch this July.
Capcom Arcade Stadium was released last year, and there was clearly a demand for this, as they announced a new collection during the Summer Games Fest yesterday. Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium includes 32 classics (that can be bought separately or all at once), and people who own the last collection will get some bonuses in the game as well.
Here is the full list of what to expect, as well as a trailer. We are especially looking forward to Saturday Night Slam Masters, Mega Man 2 - The Power Fighters and Black Tiger. Is there anything in particular you are looking forward to?
1943 Kai - Midway Kaisen
A.K.A. Block Block
A.K.A. Knights of the Round
A.K.A. Magic Sword
A.K.A. The King of Dragons
A.K.A. Vampire Savior - The Lord Of Vampire
Black Tiger
Capcom Sports Club
Darkstalkers - The Night Warriors
Eco Fighters
Gan Sumoku
Hissatsu Buraiken
Hyper Dyne Side Arms
Hyper Street Fighter II - The Anniversary Edition -