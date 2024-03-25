Capcom apologises to PC players of Dragon's Dogma 2

HQ

Dragon's Dogma 2 is - to many - a great game, one of the best that we've seen so far this year, and yet right now it has an overall Mixed review rating on Steam. Following performance issues, DRM controversies, and unexpected microtransactions, Capcom has taken a hit when it came to the reception of the game on PC.

Capcom has since posted a response to PC players on Steam, where it wrote the following: "We would like to update you on the status of the following items, about which we have received numerous comments from the community. To all those looking forward to this game, we sincerely apologize for any inconvenience."

Capcom went through each of the major issues people had and explained how they would be solved. Regarding microtransactions, it was reiterated that you can earn each item in-game, but that doesn't necessarily solve the problem that a lot of people weren't informed that these microtransactions would be in the game.