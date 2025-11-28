Capcom and Warner Bros. veteran Marie Mejerwall comments on the state of AAA: "The risks are too high"

HQ

It's no secret that game development is riskier than it ever has been, especially in the AAA sector. Projects are costing hundreds of millions of dollars to make while taking years and years to create, and this ultimately means that poor sales can have a disastrous effect on the developer/publisher in question.

With this noticeably being the case, during our time in Portugal for DevGAMM, we had the luxury to speak with Swedish veteran developer Marie Mejerwall, who has experience working with Warner Bros. and Capcom (even on Dead Rising 5) amid a slate of other major companies. As she understands the business of AAA development very well, we inquired with Mejerwall about the state of the sector and how production has changed over the years.

"Well, I think just looking at it, these productions have been growing and growing and scaling in budget, and the risks are too high," Mejerwall began. "I mean, what we saw from Ubisoft, for example, they had to make a deal where they put some of their IPs in a new entity, in a partnership entity that they had instead, because the risks are just so high. So it's not really sustainable for a lot of companies to take these risks anymore."

She then brought the discussion to changing and evolving technologies and how AI will actually help alleviate the strain in beneficial ways.

"But with the revolution of tools and AI, for example, programming is a field that uses a lot of AI - also in animation, we've always used AI for a lot of these things - and these tools are just getting better and better. And with that, we can create more with smaller teams than what we had before."

Beyond this, Mejerwall also believes that co-development teams and publishers being more open to handing their IP to other studios is also a way to reduce the risk of AAA production.

"And I think also another thing that we're seeing is the shift to co-dev teams. So a lot of actually the co-dev teams have been growing exponentially almost during the last three years because the ones who are owning the IP, they don't want to hire a bunch of people. And then... you almost see that three games and three IPs to keep a big studio afloat, and that you hire people and they always have something to do. And that's a little bit risky. Whereas you can just take a co-work, you can give the one IP to a co-dev instead, and they can make something good with that together with you. And then you can still have some central resource teams that help all the different projects that you're working on. So publishers can kind of work a little bit smarter and with a lower risk. And I'm seeing that more and more."

You can see the full and locally subtitled interview with Mejerwall below for more on the games industry, creating intense boss fights, and more.