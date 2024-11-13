Capcom and Timi Studio unveil Monster Hunter Outlanders, a new open-world game for mobile devices

Capcom and TiMi Studio announced early this morning Monster Hunter Outlanders, a new game for iOS and Android devices. Only this time, unlike Niantic's Monster Hunter Now, Outlanders will be a 100% open-world survival and creature hunting experience.

It will also be a co-op experience where you can join a party of up to four hunters to explore new regions and hunt and plunder the Monster Hunter franchise's renowned bestiary. Upgrading equipment and stalking ever larger (and more dangerous) prey. TiMi Studio's idea behind Outlanders is to "enjoy the Monster Hunter experience with friends, anytime, anywhere".

"It's time for mobile players to fully enjoy what makes Monster Hunter one of the most beloved franchises in gaming," TiMi Studio Group producer Dong Huang said. "Monster Hunter Outlanders not only offers players an authentic hunting experience, but it does it in a massive open world featuring the community and social systems players are looking for today."

The only catch at the moment is that they haven't yet set a concrete release date, although several tests are planned before then - stay tuned if you want to get involved! And enjoy the Monster Hunter Outlanders teaser trailer below.