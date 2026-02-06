Capcom and Panasonic are teaming up for an official Resident Evil Requiem neck speaker

HQ

Looking to get the most unsettling and frightening experience possible when you play Resident Evil Requiem later this month? If so, Capcom and Panasonic have teamed up to make a device you won't want to miss.

It's a themed neck speaker for Resident Evil 9, and it's a gadget that fits around your neck and delivers surround audio so that you feel closer and more immersed in the gameplay. It has a mostly red body to it, blue LED lighting, and Requiem branding too, and specifically it's the Sound Slayer SC-GNW10S-BH model that is being used as part of this collaboration.

What is unclear is whether the device will get a global launch, as so far there only seems to be a Japanese website for it. On such page, after translation, we can find the following description.

"The infection begins the moment you start it up. This Panasonic Store Plus model is a collaboration with "Resident Evil Requiem." It features a bloody red body, a special startup sound with a motif melody, an app UI that reflects the world of "Resident Evil Requiem," and special packaging featuring the main character, Grace Ashcroft. A sound rising from your neck will lure you into the "infected zone."

The price is set at 35,200 yen, so around £165/€190, and the gadget intends to launch on February 26 with sales continuing all the way until February 2027.