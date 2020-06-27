Capcom adds plenty of new soundtracks to Spotify

You're watching Advertisements

If you love video game music just as much as we do, then you'll be a really happy camper when we tell you that Capcom has added 13 new soundtracks to Spotify. This was announced on Capcom's homepage and it includes plenty of Breath of Fire, Monster Hunter, Phoenix Wright and even Resident Evil 2.

It's worth reminding you that Capcom has been really generous when it comes to music from their games, and those 13 additions join an already impressive selection with soundtracks from Devil May Cry, Mega Man and Street Fighter - just to name a few.