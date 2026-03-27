Capcom adds a Photo Mode to Resident Evil Requiem as part of latest update

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A new update has just been introduced for Resident Evil Requiem and while it isn't a very big one, mostly simply squashing bugs and improving performance, it does add a feature that will no doubt pique the interest of much of the community.

A Photo Mode has been added to the game, which is accessible via the pause menu. On all platforms, you can now begin snapping images of Grace and Leon to chronicle your horrific journey through the clinic, Raccoon City, the hidden lab, and so forth.

Beyond this, the patch notes are rather short, but you can see them in full below.

All platforms:



Photo mode has been added. It can be accessed from the pause menu.



Fixed a bug that caused progress to be impossible under certain conditions.



Typographical errors in some languages have been corrected.



Character expressions in some cutscenes have been adjusted to better convey emotion.



A number of issues were fixed to improve gameplay.



Steam/Epic Games Store: