Capcom acquires majority of animation company Minimum Studios

HQ

Capcom has acquired a majority share in the animation production company Minimum Studios. The deal has been completed in an effort to "sustainably bolster its developmental and technological capabilities, aiming to achieve its long-term management goal of 100 million units in annual sales."

It's unclear just how much the acquisition has cost Capcom at the current time, but what we do know is that Minimum Studios is no stranger to working with the Japanese game maker, as the pair have previously worked together on Dragon's Dogma 2, Resident Evil Village, and Resident Evil 4's remake for both in-game and cutscene animations.

Capcom has also suggested that this acquisition may be a teaser of what's to come, as the Japanese company adds, "Going forward, Capcom will continue to explore the acquisition of necessary technological capabilities in order to enhance its game development organization."