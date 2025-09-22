Canvas HiFi explains how its new soundbar produces audio at a "high level as it's played in the studios"

HQ

During the recent IFA 2025, we had the opportunity to catch up with Canvas HiFi, to talk with the audio technology company about its latest products and innovations. As part of this, we spoke with CSO Yannick Tronsen, who explained the technology behind the Canvas product and how it's looking to redefine what we know and expect from soundbars.

Tronsen goes into plenty of depth about how this striking and stylish soundbar goes above and beyond, and incorporates new technology and systems to ensure that audio is delivered like never before.

"Yes, so the whole idea behind Canvas, when we started building it, was that we would like to make a soundbar that was not only good for TV and news and movies, but actually also for real music in a real quality, high level as it's played in the studios," explains Tronsen.

"As you are talking about, normally when you play audio and you have really good audio speakers, you need to have two meters between the speakers. So you make sure that you cancel the crosstalks. As our speaker is not two meters wide from each other, we have an issue with that.

"But we have solved it because we built in a really great technology called BACCH 3D. It's a crosstalk cancellation technology. What it does is actually build a kind of wall in the middle, so if you are right in front of the speaker, you have a kind of wall, which makes sure that the sound from the left speakers is coming to your left ear and from the right to your right ear. And that makes sure that when you hear real music and movies, you actually also get the experience as it's supposed to come out and made to you.

"It's an amazing technology. It's connected together with room correction that's built into the product. So when you get your canvas home and you set it up in your living room, you can adapt the room correction and adapt it fully to your room. Even if you have a big living room or a small living room, you are able to get the best out of it in your area. So it works together and that makes an amazing experience. And that makes what you just heard that the sound is really fully as it actually is played in the studio from the artist, music, or movie."

You can see the full interview below to learn more about Canvas HiFi's full slate and how the Canvas itself effortlessly fits and becomes part of your living room.