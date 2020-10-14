Can't wait for Assassin's Creed Valhalla? We've got plenty of gameplay to fill that hole.

You're watching Advertisements

It's almost that time of the year when it feels like every videogame under the sun appears out of nowhere. One of the most anticipated to release soon is the continuation of the Assassin's Creed series, in the Viking themed Valhalla.

We recently spent some time hands-on with Ubisoft's upcoming RPG, and whilst we do have a final preview in the works, for the time being here's plenty of gameplay showing us go for a romp around medieval England.

Oh, and you can expect more coming soon, we have much more gameplay we'd love to share with you.