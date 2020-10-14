English
Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Can't wait for Assassin's Creed Valhalla? We've got gameplay to fill the hole

We play as Eivor, as he makes his way to Repton to meet some rugged-looking Vikings known as the Sons of Ragnar.

It's almost that time of the year when it feels like every videogame under the sun appears out of nowhere. One of the most anticipated to release soon is the continuation of the Assassin's Creed series, in the Viking themed Valhalla.

We recently spent some time hands-on with Ubisoft's upcoming RPG, and whilst we do have a final preview in the works, for the time being here's plenty of gameplay showing us go for a romp around medieval England.

Oh, and you can expect more coming soon, we have much more gameplay we'd love to share with you.

