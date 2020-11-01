English
Can't decide what to play this November? These are our Games To Look For.

This latest episode is a busy one, as we look to cover the current and next-generation.

November is finally here, and if you haven't seen it already, we've got a brand new episode of Games To Look For, great for checking out the best titles the month has to offer. Featuring a whole variety of different titles, covering current, and next-generation, this episode of GTLF is absolutely one to watch.

From Assassin's Creed Valhalla, all the way to Just Dance, and even Football Manager 2021, November 2020 is one of the busiest months in the games industry, offering plenty of great titles to get stuck into. Be sure to check out the episode above to see what our ones to watch for are for November.

